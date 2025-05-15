First To Know forecast: Pattern coming in hot (05/15/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The forces of high pressure in the upper atmosphere over the Gulf region are creating a stretch of hot, summerlike days that will envelop the weekend time frame and the entire state line region.

Evening temps will fall gradually into the 80s before sunset and take longer to enter the 70s later tonight. The sky will become mainly clear before midnight, then lows will dip into the mid and upper 60s overnight. Light wind and existing moisture will support areas of patchy fog around dawn.

Sunshine galore will combine with a southwest wind and the zone of high pressure to trigger steady to rapid warming through the morning, with midday temps well into the 80s and maximum readings coming into the mid 90s in most neighborhoods near and north of Interstate 10, as well as the Suwannee and Alapaha river regions. A few fair-weather clouds will form in the afternoon with no chance for rain.

These weather features will remain nearby through Sunday. The only slight difference will be a stalled front in northern or middle Georgia over the weekend, providing a focus for showers and storms. While unlikely to have a huge local impact, a few interior southern Georgia counties may be scraped by a couple of showers or storms. For the remainder of the region, we'll have a blend of sun and clouds and hot afternoons, with feels-like (heat index) values nearing 100° while actual highs will be in the mid 90s.

A front is noted for the middle of next week and can provide a few showers or storms for us by that time.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

