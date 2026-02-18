First To Know forecast: Pattern brings a touch of spring (02/18/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It will be a struggle for clouds to thoroughly clear out this evening, influenced by the increasing moisture flow on southerly winds. That same wind direction is also guiding low clouds and sea fog across the coastline, and those will factor into the layers of clouds that are forecast to be present later tonight through most of Thursday morning. Areas of fog are likely to cause reduced visibility in many coastal and inland locations overnight.

These conditions will support a mild and humid feel, with evening readings in the 70s and 60s. Morning lows will dip briefly into the upper 50s, but if fog sets in early, some spots may not fall below 60°.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy after sunrise, with some breaks in the clouds as temperatures warm. South winds will continue and can become breezy at times, particularly along the shoreline. The coast will also be cooler than inland areas, with highs in the 70s there versus lower 80s for the interior sections. Amid some of the clouds, spots of sprinkles are possible, though the overall reach of rain will be very limited. Mist and drizzle can occur in morning dense fog as well.

The warmer trend goes on for the rest of this week, aided by nearby upper-level high pressure over the Gulf region. Local winds will continue from the south and southwest into the weekend. A cold front will get nudged toward the region by Saturday night; a spread of clouds and showers connected to the front is expected for inland areas, shifting south on Sunday morning. A return to winter's reality is foreseen as temps drop back into the 60s for highs and 30s for lows early next week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.