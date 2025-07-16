First To Know forecast: Patchy tropical drenchers (07/16/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The tropical disturbance — still labeled as 93L and far away getting a name soon — is moving west along the Florida Panhandle and away from the Big Bend region. The flow on its backside is from the south and is supporting patches of heavy rain moving northward from the Bay waters. These contain infrequent lightning flashes and temporary gusts below severe levels. Downpours can be more of a nuisance this evening, with brief bouts that can drop about half an inch in areas that receive them.

Overnight, lingering clouds remain, along with a couple of showers favoring the coastal regions. Temperatures will be in the 80s this evening, then falling into the middle 70s for lows.

Thursday will feature partial sunshine amid a thick, moisture-laden atmosphere that will be conducive to the development of scattered showers and thunderstorms that will will tend to move from coast to inland areas. Not everyone will get rain area-wide, but again, those who do can encounter soaking downpours and occasional lightning and thunder. Highs Thursday will be around 90° to the lower 90s.

Toward this weekend, high pressure will strengthen nearby, and a west wind pattern will be established. This is usually a hotter combination for us, which will push weekend highs in the upper 90s with feels-like values near heat advisory levels around 108°. A few pop-up storms will be possible each afternoon, but not as numerous as recent trends have offered.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

