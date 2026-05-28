First To Know forecast: Patchy rain, thunder marching east (05/28/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Today's west to southwest wind has caused the showers and storms that developed to move more to the east, a slight difference in movement from previous days this week. The general scattered spread of showers is about the same as it has been, with activity patchy and localized through mid-evening, diminishing later tonight, leaving pockets of cloud cover around for the Friday morning time frame.

Evening temps will be in the 80s, falling into the 70s later, with morning lows in the lower 70s in most neighborhoods.

Friday will feature the renewed cycle of layers of clouds in the morning, followed by spots of showers and thunder forming by midday, and mainly moving off to the northeast across the I-10 corridor and points north in the afternoon. Rain coverage will be elevated but showers and storms will come and go in most cases, not lasting particularly long. Highs Friday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

We still anticipate the approach of a cold front in interior southern Georgia, working with the deep moisture locally to produce thicker cloud cover and rounds of showers and thunder. Severe weather risks are low, but heavy rain on saturated areas, or repeated or prolonged downpours, can heighten the risk for local flooding over the weekend. Highs will continue to be somewhat suppressed, holding in the mid 80s with reduced amount of sunshine.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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