First To Know forecast: Patchy rain, then some morning storms (05/01/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The zone of moving patches of showers and rain has shifted more to the south, aligned with a stalled front over the Big Bend coastal sections, allowing for periods of damp weather to affect various neighborhoods this evening and overnight. Isolated thunderstorms are possible, but active storms or severe weather this evening is not anticipated. Rain action is likely to be occasional and temporary with some breaks amid a mostly cloudy sky tonight.

Evening temperatures will be in the 70s, with morning lows in the 60s in northern Florida and upper 50s in southern Georgia, cooler there because of a north wind pattern.

The stalled front moves slightly to the north early Saturday, allowing for some warming to occur along the coast north to around Interstate 10 and the southeast Big Bend counties. Meanwhile, a line of showers and thunderstorms will approach the area from the west around sunrise Saturday morning. Within this warmer pocket in southern areas is where some of the thunderstorms can build to become strong to severe, with wind gusts, hail, and a stray and brief waterspout or tornado. Severe weather chances will be minimal north of Interstate 10 Saturday morning and afternoon. Showers and storms will diminish by mid- to late afternoon across the eastern Big Bend and Suwannee River regions, with a clearing trend to begin by nightfall.

Highs Saturday will be in the upper 60s in southern Georgia and low to mid 70s in the Big Bend.

Sunday is an ideal outdoor day filled with sunshine and dry air. Readings start off cool around 50° but warm up into the mid and upper 70s in the afternoon.

The first half of next week features a steady warming trend (highs in the 80s) with dry air continuing to keep morning lows a touch on the cool side in the 50s. Another front comes closer by Thursday, renewing rain and thunderstorm risks.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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