First To Know forecast: Patchy fog, widespread warmth (11/06/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The evening will feature areas of thin clouds streaming across the Big Bend counties, with a clearer sky farther north and west into southern Georgia. The clouds will not cause rain, but today's mainly southeast to south wind will provide the moisture needed for the development of late-night and morning fog in many neighborhoods. Fog can be locally dense or at least create some visibility issues for the morning commute.

Evening temperatures will reach the 60s after sunset, and overnight lows will be in the low to mid 50s, as the moisture and low clouds keep readings from getting very cold.

Another blend of sun and clouds is foreseen for Friday as the warming kicks in swiftly, getting highs back to the upper 70s and lower 80s.

A second weak front will clip the area Saturday. More clouds and a few showers and isolated storms will be triggered.

A stronger front comes through Sunday evening. Clouds, showers, and some storms are possible. Rain totals over the weekend will be modest, mainly less than one-half inch, and active storms won't be all that numerous.

The front, though, will carry an Arctic-sourced air mass into the area for the first half of the new work week. Chances are that we will have blustery conditions Monday which can lead to cold-weather advisories and alerts, and a possible freeze for several inland locations on Tuesday morning. During these days, emergency shelters will be opening across the area to ensure everyone stays safe and warm.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

