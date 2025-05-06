First To Know forecast: Passing showers to be more frequent (05/06/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Increasing moisture amounts around the Southeast have contributed to areas of cloudiness, but in between those have been breaks of sunshine to promote seasonable warming. This evening, a few more cloud patches will roll overhead, and in some of them, a few raindrops will fall. Coverage is spotty and rain intensity will be light.

Overnight, it will be partly clear to partly cloudy with nighttime temps in the 70s and morning lows in the mid 60s.

Sunshine will be reduced Wednesday as moisture levels deepen and the upper wind pattern sustained developing cloud decks. A pattern of passing showers will start, with doses of mainly light rain traversing the region from time to time. Highs will be capped to the mid 80s — lower where there is more extensive cloud cover, higher in places where there is more sunshine.

Thursday through the weekend will feature broader cloud cover and frequent doses of showers, rain, and a few thunderstorms, as low pressure reaches the Mississippi Valley and lingers nearby. A steady stream of moisture will allow multi-day rain totals to reach two to four inches on average. The strength and position of the low-pressure system will dictate the chances for active or severe thunderstorms.

Many of these elements are in a state of flux in forecast trends, so some variations in forecast expectations between now and then are anticipated. This means that ultimately there may be less rain and cloudiness for some local areas, while others may have longer durations of rain that can lead to flash flooding. We will continue to fine tune the outlook based on new and refined forecast data.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

