First to Know forecast: Passing showers and storms later (09/07/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A stalled front over the region will play a role in triggering a few areas of showers and storms, some of which also prompted by rain development in eastern Georgia moving west into the I-75 region late this afternoon. While there will be times of sunshine continuing, clouds will build in various parts of the state line area, leading to occasional rain, downpours, and thunderstorms. Severe-weather risks are minimal but rain can be locally heavy, as usual.

Forecast temperatures will go from the lower 90s through the 80s this evening, with faster cooling in areas of rain. Overnight, there will be a partly clear to partly cloudy sky with lows in the mid 70s. Late-night storms are not expected to return.

Tuesday offers the typical sun-and-cloud blend by midday with pop-up, scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunder. Not everyone will encounter rain or storms. Highs will be close to average in the lower 90s.

Rain coverage through the rest of this week will be around 40% to 50% of the area amid ample sunshine and developing scattered cloud cover. HIghs will be steady in the lower 90s, and feels-like values will be near and around 100°

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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