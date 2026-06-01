First to Know forecast: Passing clouds, isolated nighttime rain (06/01/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The focus of this evening's showers and thunderstorms will be mainly closer to the coastline and in the western Big Bend, following the alignment of a stalled frontal zone located south of Interstate 10. Separately, a zone of showers and thunder in the central Alabama region will reach the Chattahoochee River counties later tonight in a weaker form, but capable of causing some showers in southwestern Georgia.

Otherwise, the night will be partly clear to partly cloudy with evening readings going from near 90° early to the 70s by midnight, with morning lows in the lower 70s.

Tuesday, the stalled front and areas of wind flow will activate showers and thunderstorms that will become scattered to numerous throughout the area by afternoon. Some of the thunderstorms will be gusty and create frequent lightning. The severe-weather risk accounts for the wind gust threat. Highs Tuesday will be in the low to mid 90s, with some upper 80s if clouds build sooner in the morning.

The stalled front gets a shove to the south up an upper low in the mid-Atlantic. This will set up our region for a stretch of days midweek through the end of the week when it will feel much less humid, and rain chances will fall to near zero because of the limited moisture. While highs for the last half of the week will be warm in the 80s and near 90°, morning readings will drop well into the 60s, particularly Thursday and Friday mornings. Moisture levels make a gradual upswing over the weekend but rain activity will remain rather isolated by Sunday and next Monday.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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