First To Know forecast: Partly cloudy; spot showers creeping back (09/30/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The pickup in moisture amounts locally has led to more patchy cloudiness and even a handful of spotty showers and rain areas near and south of Interstate 10 this afternoon. Rain coverage will continue to be low overall, and any showers affecting certain neighborhoods will be brief and non-severe. Clouds will break somewhat in the late-night and morning hours, but temperatures will be warmer thanks to the additional moisture and yet another warm day gone by.

Forecast temps will go into the 80s and 70s later tonight, with morning lows in the upper 60s inland to lower 70s I-10 and south.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a few more of those daytime showers and isolated thunderstorms passing in and out of various Big Bend locations, with total coverage affecting 20% of the area throughout the day, meaning most of the region will miss out on any disruptive conditions. Forecast highs are going to climb toward 90° once again.

A broader zone of tropical moisture exists in the southernmost Gulf, and it will be propelled to the north around high pressure to our east through this weekend. While we won't be in the thick of the moisture plume, we will experience an increase in cloud cover gradually through the weekend. A cold front from the Plains will move southeast into the moisture field and then slow down near our region early next week. This will be a pattern that causes higher rain chances locally, with reduced sunshine at times Sunday and Monday. Rainfall amounts over several days can exceed two inches through the middle of next week. Severe weather and formal tropical disturbance development are not likely to occur through it all.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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