First To Know forecast: Overnight fog advisories (01/07/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With a weather pattern slow to change, a return of developing low clouds and fog is set for this evening. In anticipation of this, many local counties will be in a dense fog advisory early Thursday morning for the higher likelihood of reduced visibility, sometimes less than one-quarter of a mile. Most of that fog will be in place early in the morning, with some development this evening leading into that.

Evening temperatures will fall out of the 70s and enter the 50s prior to the layers of clouds and fog forming. Overnight lows will be in the upper half of the 50s to near 60°.

Sunshine will break through leftover pockets of clouds later in the morning. The afternoon Thursday will be partly cloudy to partly sunny and warm for the season, with highs in the middle 70s. A weak front will come through but all it will really do it adjust the wind pattern, with winds from the southeast by the afternoon.

Friday is the last of these repetitive days of morning fog and daytime sun-and-cloud mix. Saturday, a stronger cold front will enter the region from the west by later in the day, carrying with it a line of showers and an isolated thunderstorm for tri-state counties before returning a wintry cold air mass to the region early next week. Lows will go back to the 30s with a couple of frosty mornings in the mix.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

