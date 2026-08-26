First To Know forecast: Opportunities for rain remain high (08/26/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The early development of rain and thunderstorms today will lower the chance for additional activity this evening, though some areas of rain continue in interior southern Georgia and along parts of the Big Bend coast. Scattered clouds and areas of clearer sky will be the general story of the weather this evening and tonight.

Readings have already been affected by the clouds and past showers, so most areas will feature 80s and 70s for the night ahead. Morning temps will bottom out in the mid and lower 70s with a partly cloudy to mostly clear trend.

Thursday will be partly cloudy to partly sunny, with re-developing areas of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the action will be prompted by the approach of a cold front into sections of southwestern Georgia. Highs will be in the lower 90s. Rain coverage will be highest in north and western areas, with slightly less coverage in the southeastern Big Bend.

That cold front will slow down over the area Friday, producing more cloudiness and reducing total sunshine. Periods of rain and thunder will be likely, though not expected to create an all-day washout. The frontal zone will linger into the weekend while daily showers and storms will scatter around. Severe weather isn't anticipated beyond brief, isolated cases of wind gusts or excessive rainfall.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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