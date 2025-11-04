First to Know Forecast: Only clouds tonight may come from fog (11/04/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's been crystal clear today with massively dry air around the southern edge of high pressure over us. Only a slight trickle of moisture on the northeast to east wind can provide just enough support for some late-night and early morning fog patches in the Suwannee valley and other Big Bend and southern Georgia neighborhoods. Any fog will be focused on the pre-dawn through sunrise hours.

The evening, though, will remain clear, with temps falling out of the 70s and reaching the 50s before midnight. Morning lows will be above recent morning lows, mainly in the low to mid 40s with nearly calm conditions overnight.

Sufficient sunshine is forecast for midweek Wednesday with high pressure still nearby, but producing more of an east to south wind pattern for the region. This gives us a little more moisture, but only enough for a mostly sunny sky. Forecast highs are in the upper 70s to around 80° except right at the coastline.

The rest of the week will be partly cloudy with a weak front Thursday not causing much noticeable change in the pattern. A more-obvious system over the weekend scatters periodic cloudiness around and causes a slight chance for a few passing showers on both weekend days. The rain intensity looks rather weak and duration should be relatively brief when it occurs in about 30% of our counties and communities. This system will create a sharper temperature drop on Monday; mornings in the 30s are likely next week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

