First To Know forecast: No fear -- Stubborn clouds will clear out (10/30/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Another example of cool air and leftover moisture aloft has kept sunshine limited for most local counties today, with some exceptions in the southeastern Big Bend. But, as drier air moves in late tonight and Friday morning, the cloud deck will finally break more substantially. Halloween Day will have broader amounts of sunshine, leading to clear conditions in the evening and night.

Temperature trends remain cool, with 50s and 60s this evening dropping into the 40s overnight as the sky becomes clearer. Eventual lows will be in the mid to lower 40s away from the coastline.

A sunny sky will help the readings rebound during the daylight hours, to highs near and around 70°. In the evening, temps will fall into the 60s and 50s, adding some chill to the trick-or-treat air.

The weekend features sunshine Saturday with a cold start (lows around 40°) and steady warming in the daylight hours (to the lower 70s for highs). Sunday has more clouds coming our way by late-afternoon as a disorganized disturbance tries to increase the moisture amounts enough to prompt a minor rain chance late Sunday and Monday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

