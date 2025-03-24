First to Know forecast: Nighttime rain, isolated thunder (03/24/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A stretch of clouds and scattered showers will make eastward progress from the tri-state region through the southern Georgia and Big Bend counties through 10:00 tonight. It won't be incredibly stormy, but one or two thunderstorms will develop from the Forgotten Coast northeastward toward the I-75 corridor late today which can make select neighborhoods encounter a quick gust of wind and a brief bout with hail. I anticipate strong or severe weather to be the exception and not the rule for this evening.

Temperatures will go from the 70s to 60s late tonight. As a cold front nudges closer, morning lows will fall into the 50s. The cooling can be stalled by the developing fog.

Broken cloudiness will give way to increasing sunshine through Tuesday afternoon. This cold front doesn't have much actual cold air with it, but we will trend drier (less humid) through midweek. Highs Tuesday will be around 80° to the lower 80s.

A bit of coolness will be felt in the mornings with lows in the lower 50s and upper 40s, but highs will get back into the 80s for several afternoons this week, supported by abundant sunlight.

The next best rain chances after tonight comes during the tail end of the weekend and early next work week.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

