First to Know Forecast: Next cold front sneaks through (12/09/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Now that most of the extra clouds have dissipated or otherwise cleared out, the current cold air setup will have greater support from high pressure overhead to allow nighttime temperatures to fall into noticeably colder levels. Winds will also become light to near calm, enhancing the cooling trend overnight. Some leftover pockets of ground-level moisture can lead to some isolated fog patches. Otherwise, it will be clear.

Evening temps go from the 50s early to the 30s prior to midnight. Eventual morning lows will be in the low to mid 30s. A light freeze is possible in many inland neighborhoods, with patchy frost also possible.

A few clouds will blend in with Wednesday's sunshine, some of which caused by an approaching cold front from the northwest. Since the air is rather dry, there won't be any rain risk with the front, just a better scattering of clouds toward the PM hours. Forecast highs will be in the mid 60s, aided by a shift in winds from the southwest.

We'll go back to a clear sky for Thursday with local readings falling a bit below average (lower 60s for highs, 30s for lows) before the weekend. It's forecast to be a bit milder over the weekend before another front arrives, producing isolated showers at most.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.