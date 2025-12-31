First To Know forecast: New Year starts cold, gets milder (12/31/2025)

New Year's Eve night will be cold across the region. Afternoon readings that peaked in the middle 50s will fall steadily into the 40s early this evening. At the stroke of midnight, closing out 2025 and entering 2026, temperatures are forecast to be in the upper 30s under a clear sky.

Morning lows will be in the lower 30s with a light freeze and patchy frost possible at sunrise.

High pressure will be to our south on New Year's Day, causing a light west wind and supporting a high amount of sunshine, as the air will still be quite dry. This will allow temps to rebound from the 30s to the 60s for eventual afternoon highs. Some high-level clouds will enter from the west late in the day and for the evening and beyond.

Those upper clouds will cause a partly sunny trend on Friday with further warming, as lows will be closer to 40° and highs near 70°.

A disturbance will streak across the Southeast Saturday, promoting widespread cloud cover and creating opportunities for showers, rain, and a couple of thunderstorms. Sunday will be the drier of the weekend days. Temperatures early next week will be near or above average (lows 40s, highs 70s.)

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.