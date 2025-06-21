First To Know forecast: New season, similar hot temp trend (06/21/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As the season changes, with summer officially underway this morning, the early conditions are not much different from previous days. Isolated fog is possible, but the sky will be generally clear with lows in the low to mid 70s.

Ample sunshine supports ample warming. Highs will climb into the low to mid 90s. Feels-like (heat index) values will peak around 104° in the mid-afternoon. A few splash-and-dash showers and storms are possible this afternoon amid a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. There will be over 14 hours of sunlight today, so there is a decent chance to have lengthy amounts of sunshine before any showers or storms form.

Sunday's weather conditions will be similar, with scattered daytime showers and storms and highs in the mid 90s.

Next week, a high-pressure system in the eastern U.S. will influence a decrease in the daily rain cycle (especially around midweek) and bump local temperatures into the mid to upper 90s. Storms that do actually form can be locally strong or severe, although not many will develop, with rain coverage at 30% or less Monday through Thursday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

