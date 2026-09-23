First To Know forecast: Muggy feel to be reduced (09/23/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Isolated showers are possible near and south of the Interstate 10 region late this afternoon. A cold front is making gradual progress to the south through tonight, and northeast winds will pick up a bit later, causing drier air to move into our area. The dryness will bring rain chances over the next few days to near or at zero, and create a real sensation of early fall weather conditions with ample sunshine, lower humidity, and a bit of coolness that will particularly be felt in the mornings.

This evening, however, will be a little humid with lingering warmth. The 80s early on will fall into the 70s before midnight with a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky overnight. Morning lows will be near 70° to the lower 70s.

Thursday will have that sun-and-cloud blend and modified air, producing highs in the mid to upper 80s. It will feel less sticky and humid, and only an ever-so-brief shower can pop along the sea breeze boundary.

Friday and the weekend feature reinforced dry air, with more sunshine and patchy clouds from time to time. No rain is forecast. Lows will be well into the 60s, and highs will be in the mid to upper 80s and the humidity values will remain lower.

A slight increase in moisture is foreseen early next week, but rain activity will remain minimal, though daytime highs will come close to 90° once again.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.