First To Know forecast: Mugginess, some storms returning soon (06/24/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It is remarkably drier across the region late this afternoon as a result of northerly winds and the dry air that has entered the area on that flow. Any isolated shower will be pinned to the immediate coastline, if anything forms at all.

A zone of clouds to the west will roll over the area this evening and early in the night, preventing total clearness all night, but rain activity is not expected to occur.

Evening temps will go from around 90° into the 80s and 70s by midnight. Morning lows will level off near and around 70° in most locations.

Forecast highs Thursday will be near or a bit above average in the lower 90s. The wind flow brings back an onshore component, off the bay waters, which will raise the moisture amounts and create a more-humid feel again. A weak upper disturbance will move overhead Thursday afternoon, providing support for a few showers or thunderstorms. This scattered variety of rain and thunder will repeat itself Friday before a high-pressure system moves nearby over the weekend, reducing the rain action again.

High temperatures in the long-range outlook will be in the mid 90s. With humidity levels forecast to be high, feels-like values will be around 102° to 110° which may prompt heat advisories.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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