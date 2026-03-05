First To Know forecast: Most will miss isolated showers (03/05/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A few patches of showers and rain have formed in portions of Lafayette, Madison, and Taylor counties, not covering much ground or dropping much measurable rainfall, but it is a signal of some support for such activity happening over the course of the next few afternoons. For the majority of the region, though, the rest of the day will feature a partly cloudy trend with warm and humid conditions.

Evening temps will fall into the 70s, leveling off overnight in the lower 60s for lows. There will be some breaks of clear sky before morning scattered clouds and patchy fog form.

Friday will unfold similar to Thursday ... and frankly, the next couple of days will be very similar, as well. Sunshine and clouds will mix together by midday, with a southeast to south wind allowing ample moisture to drive up a couple of isolated showers along wind boundaries in the afternoon. Highs will be close to 80° at the coast, to the low and mid 80s inland.

The taste of spring weather stretches into the entire weekend, with minimal change in day-to-day expectations. A spot shower is possible in the afternoons but unlikely to occur in a widespread sense. Highs this weekend will be in the mid 80s away from the shoreline.

We're not done with cool air for the season; a cold front is forecast to enter the region about a week from now with opportunities for rain and thunderstorms and temperatures returning closer to seasonal averages by the end of next week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

