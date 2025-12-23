First to Know Forecast: Morning fog chances rise (12/23/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Today's south wind setup is causing a stream of moisture to flow into the region, which will likely contribute to the higher chances for nighttime and morning fog to start Christmas Eve.

This evening, though, will be mostly clear to clear and relatively mild. Temperatures early on will drop through the 60s gradually, reaching the 50s near midnight. Eventual morning lows will be in the low to mid 50s, milder in areas where fog develops faster. Those areas are indicated to be near and west of the capital city and the US 319 corridor, with patchier forms of fog possible elsewhere.

Any fog layers will break through mid-morning, leading to more sun and a few daytime clouds Wednesday. Forecast temps will go from the 50s to the 70s by midday, on their way to peak readings in the mid and upper 70s.

The mild pattern persists through the whole Christmas weekend, including Thursday, with morning temps starting off in the lower 50s with fog, and highs Christmas Day approaching the upper 70s to near 80°. A weak front clips the area Friday, causing a slight temperature drop into the mid 70s for Friday before we flirt with the 80° threshold again by Saturday and Sunday.

Next Monday is a transition back to a colder pattern thanks to the next cold front that will shove its way through the area, breaking this current early-winter warm spell.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

