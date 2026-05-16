First To Know forecast: More weekend warming and humidity (05/16/2026)

First to Know Forecast: The last "cool" night for a little while (05/15/2026)

The weather pattern will transition from an average, less-humid trend to a more summerlike one over the weekend. This will mean morning temperatures will rebound with the presence of more moisture and scattered clouds while afternoons will resemble what it's like in the early days of summer.

East to southeast winds will set up, introducing the additional moisture to the area. In the meantime, ample strong mid-May sunshine and nearby high pressure will result in highs topping out around 90° today.

Sunday morning will be even milder than it was this morning, with lows in the middle 60s, while daytime highs will get back toward 90° or so. With the extra moisture and heat, plus wind patterns including a sea breeze in the afternoon, a few more clouds will develop that will support pop-up showers and isolated thunderstorms, particularly east of the capital region and highway 319.

Next week features ongoing heat with highs around 90°, lows creeping up toward 70° by midweek, and a partly cloudy sky each day with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible. There are hints of a pickup in scattered rain and storm coverage for the end of next week as a cold front approaches from the northwest.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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