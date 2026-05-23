First To Know forecast: More rumbles of afternoon thunder (05/23/2026)

First to Know Forecast: Keeping a warm, humid, sometimes rainy trend (05/22/2026)

Comparing today to previous days this week, there won't be much difference in the weather pattern; we'll start with scattered clouds and times of sunshine this morning, steady warming through the late-morning hours, some showers form just inland from the coast by midday, shifting north for most of the afternoon. Neighborhoods in southern Georgia run a better chance for passing rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon compared to northern Florida communities. Any rain that affects certain areas will be temporary and not lasting for extended amounts of time, but can happen more than once in the day.

Highs today will be in the upper 80s to around 90°.

The trend continues Sunday and Memorial Day Monday. There will be partial sunshine and drier times mixed in with daytime scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Downpours and wind gusts can certainly happen in the heaviest activity, but organized severe weather is not anticipated. Some, but not all, of us can be soaked by said downpours when they happen. Highs all holiday weekend will top out near and around 90°.

Later next week, a surge of moisture from the south has the ability to drive rain coverage into higher ranges, which would result in wider-spread beneficial rainfall potential.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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