First to Know forecast: More rounds of rain in hours ahead (06/16/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — An active pattern that is causing showers and storms to form rather easily will affect many neighborhoods early this evening with another round of rain that will be heavy and gusty. Severe-level wind gusts are possible in the western Big Bend through 6:00. These areas of rain and storms will progressively move northeastward and affect our southern Georgia tier of counties in the early evening hours, with similar effects possible toward the Suwannee River counties.

Later in the night, clouds will linger and passing showers will be possible.

Evening temperatures will be level, primarily in the 70s, with morning lows in the low to mid 70s.

Additional showers and thunderstorms will develop over the course of Wednesday morning. Sunshine will be limited. It won't be raining all the time, but as rain and thunderstorms come and go, there will be periods of soaking downpours and times of frequent lightning. Highs will be capped in the mid to upper 80s.

Deep moisture remains connected to our region through the end of the week. Rain coverage will be scattered to numerous through Friday with highs around 90°. Rainfall amounts can exceed one inch in that time span, with higher totals near three inches possible. We're also monitoring for low-end chances of isolated severe thunderstorms.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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