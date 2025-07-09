First To Know forecast: More rain with gaps in between (07/09/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We've seen an uneven spread of showers and storms today, with most evening action focused on our eastern Big Bend and Suwannee River counties. It can be locally heavy and cause spots of nuisance flooding, with isolated rain totals over two inches.

Clouds will be spread in various amounts throughout our region this evening. Areas that had earlier rain are less likely to encounter late-night showers and storms.

Temperatures through the night will fall into the 70s by midnight (or faster in locations receiving rain) to morning lows in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday's highs will top out in the lower 90s with a general pattern of clouds and sun. Additional zones of showers and storms will develop by midday and beyond, with the same hazards of heavy rain, lightning, and small hail possible.

A modest high-pressure system will move overhead over the weekend, reducing the rain potential a bit but not eliminating it.

Next week, deep moisture will converge over the area thanks to another Deep South frontal system along with a tap of tropical moisture from the southeast. These are initially shown to possibly broaden rain coverage for the Gulf Coast region, with future trends for low-pressure development being analyzed as new data comes in day to day.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.