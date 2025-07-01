First to Know Forecast: More rain roaming around (07/01/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There's been a blend of sun, clouds, showers, downpours, and thunderstorms, all within the Florida/Georgia line region today. They've been moving in variable directions. The evening offers the higher chances for this activity along the Apalachicola and Flint river counties, which are mainly developing northward and moving slowly. It can get soaked quickly in select neighborhoods.

Areas of broken cloudiness will be around tonight with leftover showers, along with new rain development overnight over Apalachee Bay. Forecast temperatures will be mainly in the 70s tonight with morning lows in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday brings about another sun-and-cloud mix with morning showers along the coast and scattered daytime rain and thunder inland, scattered around and locally heavy. Highs will depend on the extent of cloud cover, but generally top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Moisture and a nearby slow-moving cold front will support the formation of showers and storms.

That front will linger around through the end of this week, but a swirl of low pressure to our east by July 4th will cause a source of slightly drier air to drop southward toward our area. This will reduce the number and coverage of showers and storms for Independence Day, but not eliminate all rain chances. There will be less of this storm action throughout the weekend, with chances mainly focused along the coast and the I-75 counties through Sunday with highs in the low to mid 90s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

