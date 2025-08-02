First To Know forecast: More rain for inland areas (08/02/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Areas of patchy clouds and clear sky are mixed around the state line region this morning. Rain activity is not expected to be widespread or impactful through midday as we start off in the mid 70s by sunrise and have readings climb through the 80s by midday.

The anticipated cold front in middle Georgia slips farther south today and slows down over southern Georgia. That's where we have the best opportunity for easy-forming areas of showers and rain with embedded gusty thunderstorms. Development and coverage of rain in northern Florida will be more scattered and not as numerous in the afternoon.

Forecast highs will be lower in southern Georgia (upper 80s to low 90s) and higher in the Big Bend (low to mid 90s with a little more sunshine).

Sunday, the front meanders closer to the state line, and cloudiness will be more extensive area-wide. There will still be a few breaks of sun, with periods of passing rain, showers, and thunderstorms. Through Monday, rain totals will be up to two inches broadly speaking, with a few spots receiving over 2". Spotty, nuisance flooding is possible.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.