First to Know forecast: More rain around the state line (06/21/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Following one wave of showers and storms earlier today, another batch of rain activity is making eastward progress from the Lake Seminole region along the state line counties and neighborhoods. With limited destabilzation this afternoon, the strength of the thunderstorms is anticipated to be limited, but times of lightning, downpours, and wind gusts are still likely within and in close proximity to these areas of unsettled weather.

Evening and nighttime temperatures will be around the 80° mark, dropping into the 70s during rain events. Overnight readings will be in the low to mid 70s amid scattered layers of cloud cover.

For Monday, there will be a slight decrease in the amount of showers and storms produced in the afternoon, mainly caused by a temporary build-up of high pressure higher in the atmosphere nearby. Rain and storm coverage will be patchy but still locally heavy. Highs Monday will be in the low to mid 90s while feeling more like 100° or so with all the moisture around.

There will be daily showers and storms, primarily the scattered fashion driven by daytime heat and the local sea breeze and wind flows. Otherwise, a balanced blend of sunshine and clouds is expected each day. Highs this week will be in the low to mid 90s.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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