First to Know forecast: More nighttime clouds and showers (05/11/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After a very warm and humid afternoon, clouds are foreseen to gather and grow throughout the local region this evening and tonight, ahead of a batch of moisture with broader rain activity along the central Gulf coast. This area is moving east, outpacing a cold front in central Alabama. Both of these features will enhance the cloud coverage over the next 24 hours and promote times of showers, rain, and patchy thunderstorms.

Rain will gradually develop in the evening and nighttime hours, with occasionally damp conditions possible around the Tuesday morning bus stop and commute times. While a few storms will produce loud thunder and some brief gusts, severe weather is not anticipated.

Evening temps will fall through the 80s and 70s, down to lows in the upper 60s.

Sunshine will be limited Tuesday with ongoing periods of showers and rain amid a mostly cloudy sky. Forecast highs will be held to the low to mid 80s, dependent on the extent and duration of cloud cover.

The cold front will move through the region early Wednesday, causing a gradual clearing trend and reducing the muggy feel of the air. Morning lows for the last half of the work week will be closer to 60° while highs will be near average in the mid to upper 80s. Highs will climb into the lower 90s by the weekend.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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