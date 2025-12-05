First To Know forecast: More intervals of showers (12/05/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — While the chance for thunderstorms returns to near zero, the chance for additional showers and rain remains quite high for the weekend.

Temperatures are shifting downward again Friday late-afternoon thanks to the repositioning of a cold front across the central Big Bend, moving southeast. Behind this front, the shield of thick lower clouds and waves of steady light rain will move east-northeastward across most tri-state and western counties. Conditions will be damp for several hours, with a bit more scattered-variety showers for the southeast Big Bend through late tonight.

Rain coverage will break for the overnight period, with spottier showers possible as it remains generally cloudy.

Temperatures will be stable and steady, mostly in the 50s all night lows, falling toward the lower 50s before dawn.

Saturday remains overcast. A brief break of sun is possible in southeastern sections, but not much sunlight is expected to get through. Another batch of showers and rain is forecast to form and move from west to east late morning through afternoon, maintaining wet conditions for many areas. Rain won't be non-stop all day, but it can be steady and sustained for a longer amount of time under this setup.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s; limited temperature changes are foreseen.

Sunday, the nearby lingering front will get another zone of low pressure to form along it, plus an upper disturbance will approach from the northwest. These mean an ongoing trend of cloudiness and occasional showers and rain. Total rainfall through the next two day can exceed one inch, especially in southwestern Georgia.

A drier pattern starts later Monday and continues through the middle of next week as temperatures stay on the cooler side.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

