First to Know forecast: More humid as the week progresses (09/28/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We will get one more night of lower humidity and that cooler-than-average feel out of our evolving weather setup which will eventually bring back a humid and warm summery vibe to the air after midweek.

However, it will be generally clear and little to no wind late tonight and Tuesday morning. High pressure nearby will create a cooling trend that will get post-sunset temps into the 60s. Morning lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s, with readings a bit milder at the coast.

Tuesday will be mainly sunny to partly cloudy at most as a southeast wind flow gets established. It won't make it feel overly humid, but the abundant sun will get temps into the 80s before noon on their way to the lower 90s for afternoon highs.

The more-humid sensation becomes obvious Wednesday and beyond. Scattered clouds will form in the afternoon with a few spot showers initially, leading to a plume of tropical moisture connecting to the Gulf coast region by Friday and over the weekend. Locally, this will result in more clouds, intermittent sunshine, and occasional showers and storms becoming more numerous in western sections Friday and area-wide Saturday and Sunday. This combination of features will bring daytime highs back into the 80s.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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