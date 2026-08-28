First To Know forecast: More cloudiness than rain (08/28/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — While the local setup remains favorable for times of showers and storms, they'll come and go in batches and waves. Evening rain activity will focus on the western Big Bend and tri-state regions, as well as the eastern Florida Panhandle. Elsewhere, it will be variably cloudy with occasional thinner areas in the cloud deck.

Forecast temps will remain in the 80s or 70s. In warmer sections, the readings will drop into the 70s tonight, on their way to lows in the lower 70s.

Saturday's amounts of sunshine will be limited and intermittent. It won't be cloudy all the time, but when it does cloud over, there will be periods of showers, rain, and a few thunderstorms. These will also move along and provide pauses in the damp pattern for various neighborhoods.

Highs will be mainly in the upper 80s. For locations with more sun more often, highs can touch 90°.

Sunday begins a gradual transition back to a partly cloudy trend with scattered to numerous showers and storms primarily in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be around 90° to the low 90s.

Next week, upper-level high pressure scoots back and closer to the region. Our rain activity will become spotty to scattered each afternoon with a sun-and-cloud mix and highs in the mid 90s. Feels-like values will return to levels around 100° to 108°.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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