First to Know forecast: Moisture to help break the heat (07/14/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The extra heat being felt late today is only being broken by passing rain and thunderstorms in the tri-state region, and associated outflowing breezes. A few more of these small-scale rainy spots will form along I-75 counties and elsewhere, moving south through the evening.

Outside of these rain spots, forecast temperatures will remain hot for several hours, with 90s persisting through 8:00, 80s through midnight, and lows before sunrise in the mid 70s. Some showers and storms may persist into the early morning.

The effects of a swirl of low pressure moving east to west over the Florida peninsula Tuesday will contribute to shifting winds locally from northeast to east, and developing a few more areas of rain and storms throughout the afternoon. Forecast temps will still be on the hot side, with highs in the middle 90s and heat index values upwards of 105°. However, scattered zones of rain and thunder will be easier to develop in the afternoon and evening with some downpours. There's no real enhancement in severe thunderstorm risk aside from the usual gusty trends these types of storms can cause.

Wednesday will also feature the effects of the tropical disturbance passing to our south while moving west, paralleling the Gulf Coast states through midweek and beyond. Whatever comes from the disturbance (a tropical depression or storm) will not make a "landfall" in the local region, but occasional showers and storms will be prompted from its nearby presence during midweek.

The typical daily thunderstorm cycle resumes at the end of the week when readings return to the mid 90s in the afternoons.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

