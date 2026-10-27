First to Know forecast: Moisture sources slow to return (10/27/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The weather pattern is consistent and persistent, if nothing else. High pressure continues to drive our northeast wind flow, supported by a disturbance to the southeast of the region, giving us the occasional stronger breezes. This is also keeping moisture levels low and in check through tonight and Wednesday. Limited amounts will contribute to scattered clouds, but more of us will continue with times of clear sky at night and sunshine during the day.

Forecast temps will go through the 60s later tonight. Morning lows end up in the low to mid 50s, while afternoon highs Wednesday get back toward 80°.

As the week goes on, the moisture levels will increase on more of an east wind setup. This brings a few more clouds around for the end of the week. It also causes milder morning lows, in the 60s by then, while highs stay in the 80s.

The weekend features more-humid conditions, areas of clouds, and chances for isolated showers Halloween Saturday. A few more areas of rain and thunder are possible Sunday as a cold front skims the region. Temperatures at the beginning of next week remain mild (60s for lows, 80s for highs).

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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