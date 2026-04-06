First to Know Forecast: Moisture flow and breezes (04/06/2026)

Abundant cloud cover will linger into the night, with areas of extensive moisture translating into better development of additional sprinkles and showers as the night progresses. No thunderstorms are expected.

Evening temperatures will be stable, with a slow decline into the lower 60s. Morning lows will be in the upper and middle 50s. Rainfall amounts will be generally light, less than half an inch.

While some partial clearing is anticipated in southern Georgia Tuesday, cloudiness will lurk around coastal and southeastern Big Bend regions, where the bulk of passing showers will be. Highs will be in the lower 70s where it is cloudier, and mid and upper 70s in places with more sunlight.

High pressure to the north and low pressure to the southeast will generate breezy conditions, with northeast winds reaching about 15 mph with gusts upwards of 25 mph.

A gradual increase in sunshine for all areas is forecast for the remainder of the week, with lower chances for leftover showers for the coast and southeast areas. Highs will stay mainly in the 70s until the 80s return by the end of the week.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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