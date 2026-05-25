First to Know forecast: Moisture connection, more rainy areas (05/25/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A steady stream of moisture from the southern reaches of the Gulf will continue to fuel occasional rounds of local showers, rain, downpours, and thunderstorms through Tuesday.

Areas of rain this evening and tonight will be primarily in inland locations, generally spotty to scattered, and moving northbound. Widespread flooding or severe weather are not anticipated, but heavy rain can cause a soaking and perhaps spot flooding in areas already saturated by recent rainfall.

Temperature trends will feature readings falling into the 70s eventually for areas without rain, and a faster drop into that range for those who do get rain. Overnight lows will be in the lower 70s.

Partial sunshine is forecast for Tuesday, but scattered showers and rain will rather easily develop by midday, with the same tendency for rain and thunder to move inland. Highs will be mostly in the mid to upper 80s, with a few 90° readings for areas that get more sun and less rain and cloud coverage.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will come and go each day this week. South winds will continue, so interior sections have a better chance for more doses of rain and some thunder than those at the immediate coastline. It will not rain in all areas through the next few days, but the opportunities for at least a temporary bout with showers or a storm are relatively higher than average.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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