First To Know forecast: Mix of clouds, sun, & a sprinkle (03/29/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Layers of clouds will be present this morning, with the possibility for a few sprinkles around sunrise as the moisture levels will be at their deepest. As the morning progresses, the sun will peek through from time to time. As southerly winds increase by midday, clouds will disperse and sunshine can increase further. Winds will be up to 15 mph with temps rebounding to daytime highs in the upper 70s coast to low to mid 80s inland.

Evening conditions feature breaks of clear sky and scattered clouds with readings falling back into the 70s around and after 7:00.

A broad, disorganized system in the Mississippi valley will approach the region Sunday. The core of it goes to our north, but it will be capable of triggering spotty to scattered showers and thunderstorms by Sunday afternoon. Not all areas will encounter rain or thunder, but a few that do can experience quick wind gusts and small to moderate hail.

A potent storm-maker will move from the Midwest into the Southeast Monday. It will carry a band of weakening rain and storms, but some remaining gusty storms will be present when the line reaches local counties in the afternoon through night hours.

Afterwards, dry air will be limited, and warm-season levels of moisture and heat are forecast with highs in the mid to upper 80s by next Wednesday and lows in the low to mid 60s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

