First to Know forecast: Milder days before Christmas (12/22/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The current source of dry air will help in keeping some areas with a clear sky this evening, but a couple of nearby sources of moisture and clouds can influence the spread of patchy cloud cover across the local region later tonight. It may not stay perfectly clear all night long; clouds will also interfere with the cooling process, holding readings warmer than what many of us had earlier today.

Evening temps will fall through the 60s and into 50s before midnight, then level off in the lower 50s and upper 40s for morning lows.

Ample sunshine is anticipated for Tuesday with readings rising steadily into the 70s by afternoon, on their way to highs in the middle 70s. The average high is in the mid 60s, so we'll go about 10 degrees above average levels. A few clouds will mix in with the sunlight.

High pressure strengthening over the Gulf this week will keep new cold fronts from pushing into the region. This pattern will sustain the trend of warmer temperatures while promoting a rain-free setup straight through Christmas Day and beyond. Morning fog will develop starting midweek. There are signals for a cold front to enter the local picture about a week from now, causing an isolated shower chance starting Sunday and a cooling trend that will follow.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

