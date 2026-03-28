First To Know forecast: Mild, breezy, and dry spring Saturday (03/28/2026)

First to Know Forecast: Cold front brings in stronger breeze (03/27/2026)

The buildup of stronger high pressure coming into our scene this morning behind a dry cold front will generate a considerable northeasterly breeze. Wind speeds of 10 to 20 mph will be accompanied by some gusts over 25 mph. Occasional patches of cloudiness will move through, obstructing the sunshine from time to time. Humidity values, though, will be low, and the combination of these features along with prolonged drought will enhance the wildfire spread risk a bit for today.

Aside from that, conditions will be near average with forecast highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Winds will relax Sunday with more sun and a few passing clouds. Lows will start in the lower 50s while highs return to the upper side of the 70s.

Next week will become gradually more muggy and warmer with expected highs in the 80s. A few more clouds and a chance for afternoon showers will appear in the outlook.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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