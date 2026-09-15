First to Know forecast: Midweek dry-out on the way (09/15/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There's enough moisture around us late today to support a few passing showers coming east to west across the I-75 counties, though not much support for additional areas of rain to develop elsewhere. Rain coverage will continue to be minimal, and any showers that reach certain neighborhoods will be generally brief and light.

High pressure to our north will strengthen tonight and Wednesday, and the air flow around it will cause our winds to increase for Wednesday. Drier air will be carried on those breezes, resulting in a feel of less mugginess and little to no rain being produced Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures this evening will go into the 80s, reaching the mid 70s for morning lows, and then returning to the lower 90s by Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday morning will start off in the upper 60s in many inland location while staying closer to 70° at the coast and in the Suwannee River region. The dry air doesn't come with actual cool air, so forecast highs will still top out around the 90° mark.

Lower humidity remains in place through Friday, giving the region abundant sunshine during the days with a few clouds. The moisture amounts increase over the weekend with an upper disturbance approaching, so there will be a corresponding increase in the muggy feel over the weekend along with scattered shower and thunderstorm chances.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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