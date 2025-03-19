First To Know forecast: Low-impact rain event (03/19/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Just because the season is set to change from winter to spring Thursday, it doesn't mean we are done with cool snaps!

And just because we have a cold front coming in, it doesn't mean active or severe thunderstorms will happen.

This evening begins mainly clear, but clouds will increase overnight and temperatures fall through the 60s and reach the mid and upper 50s for lows. As clouds thicken, the cooling trend will level off before sunrise.

The cold front that's coming into the area will bring a period of showers for just about all areas locally, but the dose of rain will be brief and light. Rainfall amounts should remain well below one-half of an inch, and any interruptions caused by raindrops should be temporary and focused on the morning hours.

Clouds break, leading to afternoon sunshine and a breeze from the west and northwest. Those should be enough to get temps to top out near 70° late in the afternoon.

Friday and Saturday mornings start off chilly once more, with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Glorious sunshine will fill the afternoons on both days with highs in the 70s.

Early next week with be mild with the next front approaching by Monday, with areas of showers and thunderstorms expected.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

