First To Know forecast: Lots of heat to share (05/23/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There will be no doubt this weekend that the warm season is well underway around the state line neighborhoods as the summer vacation season begins.

The air mass remains relatively dry this evening, so rain expectations remain at zero with only a few patches of clouds. The afternoon heat will be released gradually later tonight as readings fall through the 80s and enter the 70s before midnight. Saturday morning lows will be in the middle 60s with areas of clear sky.

Some of this drier influence stretches into Saturday afternoon, so there's broad support for another day with ample sunshine and occasional passing clouds. Temperatures will soar under these conditions, plus a wind flow that will be northwest to west for most of the day before the seabreeze kicks in, so the expected outcome is for highs to be in the mid to upper 90s. As moisture will still be somewhat limited, the heat index won't be much above actual air temps.

An isolated shower is possible late in the day and evening in the tri-state region.

A couple more showers or storms can roll across southern Georgia and nearby state line area late Sunday, but receiving rain is going to be an exception Sunday rather than an expectation. The heat continues with highs in the mid 90s.

Memorial Day has a muggier feel with morning lows around 70° and scattered clouds. A few more showers and storms are possible, particularly in the late afternoon, evening and early part of the nighttime. Mid 90s are again in the forecast for highs.

Scattered rain and thunder can become more common Tuesday and beyond, with a corresponding decrease in high temp projections.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

