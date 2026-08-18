First to Know forecast: Local pop-up storms can be heavy (08/18/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Areas of rain have formed along the sea breeze flow in the Big Bend, mainly south of Interstate 10. They are causing hefty downpours and increasing lightning count. A further spread of these showers and storms is possible around northern Florida counties through early evening, with isolated development of pop-up storms in southwestern Georgia. Any storms that form will be capable of creating concentrated wind gusts of over 40 mph for a brief time.

The majority of the rain activity will subside late tonight, with an overall clearing trend expected for the early morning.

As usual, areas that get rain will cool down faster this evening, while those without rain can anticipate readings falling gradually out of the 90s and through the 80s beyond midnight. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Wednesday features mainly a repeat performance of quick-building daytime heat, getting us into the 90s before the lunch hour. Mid-afternoon temps will peak in the upper 90s with feels-like values topping 110° in many locations. The heat plus available moisture and local wind flows will generate another batch of scattered showers, rain, and thunderstorms by the late-afternoon hours. They can be locally heavy again.

Later this week, the high-pressure zone that's been supporting the above-average heat will shift to the west, allowing a cold front to approach the region over the weekend. Saturday offers the higher chances for showers and storms for more areas. Some drier air seeps in on Sunday, lowering the rain coverage for the early part of next week as highs return to the mid 90s then.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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