First to Know Forecast: Lingering clouds, showers to follow (10/28/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A persistent layer of clouds — caused by low-level moisture amid a cool air mass — will not break all too quickly this evening. This blanket of clouds will hold temperatures relatively stable and cool, in the lower 60s early in the evening, falling a bit into the upper 50s after sunset, and eventually to the lower 50s before sunrise. While measurable rain is not expected, there will be times of fine mist or drizzle in the thickest and lowest layers of clouds tonight.

Limited clearing is forecast Wednesday. Some breaks of sun will come before the next cold front slides into the area from the west in the afternoon. Passing showers will come with the front but heavy rain or active thunderstorms are not in the forecast this time. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s if some of that sunshine can break through.

The front will cause a gradual clearing trend through Thursday along with breezy conditions before and after the front. Halloween Friday will be sunny and cool with evening temperatures falling through the 50s. The weekend will be mainly sunny with a slight temp rebound through early next week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

