First To Know forecast: Limited weekend sunshine (01/16/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The evening and late-night hours will be clear to mostly clear with no big weather issues. Nighttime temperatures will become colder, entering the 40s after sunset. However, more clouds will develop in the late-night and morning hours, slowing down the temp decline. Lows will be reached early on, in the lower 40s, then temps will rise a bit by sunup with the influence of a cloudier sky.

Saturday's cold front enters in the afternoon, with scattered and patchy showers possible before its arrival. Southwest winds will prompt a warming trend, with highs in the low to mid 60s while the sky stays mainly cloudy. Rain totals will be light.

Colder air will flow in Saturday night and Sunday morning before a streak of upper-level winds causes a renewal of patchy to scattered showers in the Sunday morning hours. As temps fall into the 30s Sunday morning, there is just enough of a combination of moisture and colder air to allow for the slight chance of a few snowflakes to mix in with light rain. The highest chances for this to occur will be in the tri-state counties (where Alabama, Florida, and Georgia meet) and around the counties of the Flint River. Trace and isolated occurrences of mixed precipitation Sunday morning extend to the US 319 corridor. No local accumulations or big-scale impacts are forecast to happen.

Sunday afternoon offers a clearing trend as readings stay cold with highs in the 40s. A hard freeze is likely Monday morning with lows in the 20s. Chilly conditions will extend through midweek, then temperatures will return to near average toward the end of next week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

