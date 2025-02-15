First To Know forecast: Less sunshine for some (02/15/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Today's winds will swing around to the southeast and south, prompting a temporary but steady warming spell that can nudge afternoon highs well into the upper 70s to around 80°. The extent of cloudiness can delay or inhibit the warming trend in areas that experience the excess cloud deck.

There's unlikely to be substantial rain in the daytime hours, and even the early evening should avoid hassles from thunderstorms that will come later.

The next cold front will arrive Sunday morning, interacting with our south wind pattern and the moisture to create a line of showers, rain, and thunderstorms. Similar to Thursday, the line will give most areas a time of steady rain, with enhanced wind gusts. Some gusts will be high enough to trigger severe thunderstorm warnings. An outside chance for a spin-up tornado exists, as well.

The rain and storm line will move steadily east through the course of the morning and early Sunday afternoon. Clearing will occur afterwards.

Next week will be colder than it has been lately, with lows in the 30s and 40s and highs steady in the 60s. Another disturbance will provide another rain chance at midweek.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist