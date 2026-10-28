First To Know forecast: Leaning warmer and more humid (10/28/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The weather pattern remains slow to change, so adjustments to cloud coverage and moisture levels have been slow and subtle up to this point. There won't be a major difference between tonight's conditions and those from previous nights this week. Northeast winds will decrease, and patchy cloud cover will be scattered around with areas of clear sky mixed in.

Evening temperatures will fall into the 70s and 60s late tonight. Above-average lows in the lower 60s are expected, as some of the cloudiness can cause a slower temperature decline at night.

Thursday will be warmer with a general blend of sunshine and clouds as moisture amounts increase gradually across the region. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with a slightly more humid feel.

That trend will stretch into the weekend, with winds become east, tapping into broader moisture availability across the Florida peninsula. A nearby cold front and Southeastern storm system will drive up cloud coverage later Saturday and through Sunday with times of showers and chances for thunderstorms in the local area.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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