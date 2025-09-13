First To Know forecast: Late-summer warmth, low humidity (09/13/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The sky is bright and filled with sunshine for all outside activities today. The fresh feel of morning temperatures in the 60s will increase into the 70s by mid-morning under a mainly clear sky. Readings will climb steadily into the 80s before midday with afternoon temps around 90° to the lower 90s for highs.

Patchy clouds will build in the afternoon heating, but any pop-up showers will be very limited, and not generally expected to form.

Sunday won't be much different. The dry air source will be reinforced, allowing morning temps to get into the 60s again with highs in the 90° range without much disruptive weather to highlight.

Even the first half of next week will be very steady with these current elements. Isolated showers and storms may resume in small amounts after midweek with highs in the lower 90s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

