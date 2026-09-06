First To Know forecast: Late rain and rumbles of thunder (09/06/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are encountering spots of building cloud cover and a few showers and storms popping up in a few locations this afternoon. Rain coverage is expected to remain a bit spotty and widely scattered, but can be locally heavy with some wind gusts. Later this evening, a few clusters of showers and gusty thunderstorms are forecast to develop in southeastern Georgia and move south or southwestward into some sections of the Alapaha and Suwannee river regions. Some of these will also be locally strong with a chance for severe-level wind gusts in a few instances.

Forecast readings this evening will fall into the 80s, with 70s being the prevalent temperature range overnight. Morning lows will be in the mid 70s.

Labor Day Monday features a cold front lurking nearby, triggering times of cloudiness and periods of showers and storms with partial sunshine. Highs will be in the low 90s.

The remainder of the upcoming week contains daily sunshine and scattered clouds in the afternoon, with patchy showers and thunderstorms developing in the heat of the day. Some inland areas will be drier (less rainy) than others, though conditions overall will remain seasonably hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the low to mid 70s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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